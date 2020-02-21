1918 Catering: Jambalaya

1918 Catering: Jambalaya
By WBRC Staff | February 21, 2020 at 12:51 PM CST - Updated February 21 at 12:51 PM

Jambalaya

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, once around the pan

1 tablespoon butter

1 pound boneless, skinless white or dark meat chicken

3/4 pound andouille sausage, casing removed and diced

1 medium onion, chopped

2 ribs celery, chopped

1 green bell pepper, chopped

1 bay leaf, fresh or dried

Several drops hot sauce or 2 pinches cayenne pepper

2 to 3 tablespoons (a handful) all-purpose flour

1 (14-ounce) can diced tomatoes in juice

1 (14-ounce) can or paper container chicken stock or broth

1 teaspoon (1/3 palmful) cumin

1 rounded teaspoon (1/2 palmful) dark chili powder

1 teaspoon (1/3 palmful) poultry seasoning

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 pound medium shrimp, raw, deveined and peeled (ask for easy peel at fish counter)

Coarse salt and black pepper

Chopped scallions, for garnish

Fresh thyme, chopped for garnish

2 cups enriched white rice

Directions:

1. Cook rice to package directions.

2. Place stove on medium high heat. Add oil and butter to the pan. Cube chicken and place in hot oil and butter for 3 minutes, add sausage, then cook 2 minutes more. Add onion, celery, pepper, bay, and cayenne.

3. Saute vegetables for 5 minutes. Stir in tomatoes and broth and season with cumin, chili, poultry seasoning, and Worcestershire. Bring liquids to a boil and add shrimp.

4. Simmer shrimp 5 minutes until pink and firm. Add soup then rice and serve.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.