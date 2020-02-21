1918 Catering: Jambalaya

Jambalaya
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, once around the pan
1 tablespoon butter
1 pound boneless, skinless white or dark meat chicken
3/4 pound andouille sausage, casing removed and diced
1 medium onion, chopped
2 ribs celery, chopped
1 green bell pepper, chopped
1 bay leaf, fresh or dried
Several drops hot sauce or 2 pinches cayenne pepper
2 to 3 tablespoons (a handful) all-purpose flour
1 (14-ounce) can diced tomatoes in juice
1 (14-ounce) can or paper container chicken stock or broth
1 teaspoon (1/3 palmful) cumin
1 rounded teaspoon (1/2 palmful) dark chili powder
1 teaspoon (1/3 palmful) poultry seasoning
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1 pound medium shrimp, raw, deveined and peeled (ask for easy peel at fish counter)
Coarse salt and black pepper
Chopped scallions, for garnish
Fresh thyme, chopped for garnish
2 cups enriched white rice
Directions:
1. Cook rice to package directions.
2. Place stove on medium high heat. Add oil and butter to the pan. Cube chicken and place in hot oil and butter for 3 minutes, add sausage, then cook 2 minutes more. Add onion, celery, pepper, bay, and cayenne.
3. Saute vegetables for 5 minutes. Stir in tomatoes and broth and season with cumin, chili, poultry seasoning, and Worcestershire. Bring liquids to a boil and add shrimp.
4. Simmer shrimp 5 minutes until pink and firm. Add soup then rice and serve.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.