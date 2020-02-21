B’ham police searching for missing elderly woman with dementia, schizophrenia

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing woman.
Police say 75-year-old Annie Brooks Peake is described as 5-feet-4-inches tall and approximately 142 pounds. She was last seen wearing a burnt orange dress, a black jacket and black shoes.
Peake was seen around 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20 at the Shell Gas Station located at 1901 33rd Avenue North.
Police say she was seen standing in the rain and staring into the sky by a neighbor at the store. The neighbor planned to take Peake home after shopping in the store, but was unable to locate her when leaving.
Peake is reportedly diagnosed with dementia and schizophrenia. It is unknown if she has been taking her medications.
If anyone has information pertaining to her whereabouts, please contact the Birmingham Police Department at 205-297-8435 or call 911. If you have additional information on this investigation, contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
