Aniah Blanchard’s father talks about Aniah’s Law

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Aniah Blanchard’s family hopes to see a bill come up next week in the Alabama Senate which could stop some felons from bonding out of jail.
It’s still tough emotionally for Aniah’s family. Her father Elijah Blanchard said he has good days and bad days, but this week the family was down in Montgomery helping to support what many are calling ‘Aniah’s Law’.
At the Blanchard home, you can still see a blue ribbon on their front door. Blue was Aniah’s favorite color. Blanchard just picked up some photos of his daughter to remember her by.
Aniah’s Law would give a judge the objection to keep or increase a bond of a person accused of a felony in jail. There is no outright prohibition, but the judge has the objection. Ibraheem Yazeed was out on bond, accused of other crimes when he allegedly kidnapped and later murdered Aniah.
Blanchard hopes the new law would change that.
“It’s going to help future parents from going through the same thing. I feel like it’s going to be a benefit. I know my daughter. I know how her personality. I know she would love the fact that no other family will have to go through what her family went through,” Elijah Blanchard said.
Blanchard said they are taking it one day at a time without Aniah. They hope Aniah’s Law can go before a senate committee next week in Montgomery and hopefully pass.
