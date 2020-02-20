Zovio: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) _ Zovio Inc (ZVO) on Thursday reported a loss of $23 million in its fourth quarter.
The Chandler, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 76 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 15 cents per share.
The for-profit education company posted revenue of $96.3 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $54.8 million, or $1.86 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $417.8 million.
In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $2.09. A year ago, they were trading at $9.33.
