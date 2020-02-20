Weather causing more potholes & impacting tires

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tire experts say they are seeing an increase is business in part due to the weather and potholes.
The cold, wet, and then warm weather is helping to create more potholes and that’s bad news for driver’s pocketbooks.
Jefferson County leaders say time and time again when you have this weather pattern, you can expect potholes. The major thing to keep in mind - don’t blow off going over a pothole and think your car may not be damaged.
Olivia Thompson was driving in West End when suddenly she hit a pothole. “I hit a pothole and it messed up. I guess the struts on my Nissan. Now it drives rough,” Thompson said.
Another driver also had bad experiences with potholes. “Busted my tire. Busted my fender and everything. I had to pay for it," John Jones said.
Over at Express Oil Change in Hoover, their business is seeing a slight increase in tire repair across the area.
“The biggest issues we see with the increasing amount of potholes out there, not only damage to the tires, but damage to rims which is expensive,” Darrin Gilliam with Express Oil Change said.
Gilliam wants all drivers to take a close look at their tires or have them checked if they hit a pothole. A pothole can knock their tires out of alignment and that leads to expensive problems.
“If it doesn’t damage the tire or rim but it throws it off alignment, what will happen as it causes increase wear on the tire and you will have to replace a tire prematurely. It’s expensive for the customers,” Gilliam said.
Meanwhile, cities continue work to fix potholes and repave roads, which is welcome news for drivers.
You can report potholes to the city of Birmingham if you go to their website or call 311.
Gilliam said come to them or any tire expert to check out your tires if you hit a pothole to find those hidden problems.
