Two cars stolen from Helena, police urge drivers to lock cars

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - Helena police say two cars were stolen from homes overnight Tuesday.
While one of those vehicles has been recovered by Tuscaloosa police, investigators are still looking for the second, a white honda crosstour. Suspects were caught on camera in the old town Helena neighborhood called Lake Davidson, where one car was stolen.
Police say the other car was stolen from the Falliston subdivision.
Helena investigators are looking for at least two suspects in this case.
They say in both of these cases the cars were unlocked and the keys left in the car.
