Tuscaloosa County seeks money to fix flood damaged roads

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A washed out culvert on New Orleans Drive in Coker is some of the worst flood-related damage in Tuscaloosa County, according to county engineers.
Flooding has been so bad here, it washed out twice since last week. It’s one of the problem spots that could help the county get money to fix roadways damaged by flooding.
“Which hopefully will be part of a package that we can receive so the assistance through either federal, through state, that type of thing to repair the damage,” according to Tuscaloosa County Probate Judge Rob Robertson.
He said county damage reports will be compiled with flood damage reported in Tuscaloosa and Northport and submitted to the state EMA for possible reimbursement. That money would go towards repairing infrastructure damaged or destroyed by record flooding.
The county has to meet a $700,000 threshold to get some help from state agencies.
“It’s still raining as of today. So basically what I found out from the state is the clock really doesn’t start ticking until the weather does clear up,” Tuscaloosa County EMA Director Nick Lolley explained.
The list of damaged roads and the amount of money it will cost to fix them in the Tuscaloosa-area has not been completed. Judge Robertson said it’ll be up to state officials to determine home much money, if any at all, could come here to help repair flood damage.
