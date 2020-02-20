Trussville man suspected of setting fire at apartment complex

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Trussville man is suspected of setting fire to the parking area underneath an apartment complex Thursday.
The fire happened shortly after midnight in the 300 block of 20th Avenue N.E.
A person who lived at the complex named Jarvis Milton as a possible suspect. Deputies found items of Milton’s clothes that had the strong odor of gasoline.
Milton was arrested for the violation of a current protection from abuse order. Additional charges are possible, as the investigation is ongoing.
