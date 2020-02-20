'They deserve better’: Birmingham homeowners asking for more help with sewage spill

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A West End homeowner says he is again dealing with sewage flowing into his and his neighbors’ yards.
Jefferson County officials are monitoring the problem, but it’s not the first time.
As Jefferson County continues to see a lot of rain, county leaders said you can count on seeing sewer overflows. While work is underway upgrading the sewer system, county leaders said this is a problem that will never go away.
“It flooded out the residents. They deserve better,” neighbor Roy Johnson said. Johnson has lived in West End for decades. He rents property in the area. Thursday a sign was up in the alley area of 16th Place SW warning people about the sewer overflow.
“I have seen it overflow into residents’ backyards, inside the house and the front yard, and go around the side wall,” Johnson said.
A Jefferson County environmental services crew is monitoring the problem. County Manager Tony Petelos said the county is working to upgrade the old sewer system, but when there is excessive rain, there are overflows. “We can never, never, there is a not a sewer system in the United States, that when you have a lot of rain that is going to handle all of that,” Petelos said.
Johnson said simply cleaning up the sewage won’t fix the overflows. “I would like to see more construction work on the pipe here to relieve some of overflow pressure,” Johnson said.
Petelos said they have cut the number of overflows in the last five years, but they know there is more to be done. “We still have a lot unfortunately, and when it’s in your yard or it’s on somebody’s street it’s bad, and we are fixing the problem,” Petelos said.
Petelos said the county is planning to continue to upgrade the sewer system to better handle some overflows. Until then, if there is a problem, contact Jefferson County at (205) 325-5390 and let them know about it.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.