Sewage spilling into street causing stink in Bessemer neighborhood

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A drain in the Bessemer area is having a hard time holding in all the water from recent heavy rains. But what’s coming out of it is causing a stink at Berkley Avenue and 33rd Street.
"Raw sewage is coming from the main sewer line here in the street,” Pastor Victor Harkins said.
It’s a mess Pastor Victor Harkins and his neighbors having been dealing with for years. The sewage is running down the street about a block and a half and flowing into yards.
There’s a single sign warning people that the water may be contaminated by a temporary overflow of sanitary sewer and that people should avoid contact with it because it may pose a health risk. Harkins has reached out to Jefferson County and a handful of other people about the problem. The county tells him there’s a plan in place in to fix the overflow but he feels that plan isn’t working.
"My concern is this, if millions of dollars have been spent over the last years or so and the plan has not worked, that means either money has been wasted or the plan was ill effective,” Harkins said.
Harkins grew up here and many of his family members still live there. He says no one should have to put up with this.
"We have children in this community. We have elderly in this community and this community should not have to suffer with the filth and the stench and the unsanitary conditions that sewers will produce,” Harkins said.
Harkins believes the easy fix is closing the drain and giving everyone a septic tank.
We did reach out to the county for a comment. Once we hear back, we’ll let you know.
