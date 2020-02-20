ROCK ON! Ghost Train Brewing Company gets new outdoor music venue

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Ghost Train Brewing Co., a locally-owned and operated brewery in Birmingham, is opening a new music venue.
The outdoor venue has a stage, multi-level viewing areas, and an outdoor service bar.
The venue will offer general admission and VIP ticketing. Parking is available on the property, as well as, on the street around the block.
The majority of music offered at the new outdoor venue will be free of charge.
The following is information for their first three ticketed shows:
March 27, 2020 - The Commonheart from Pittsburg Pa. They are a 10 piece powerhouse with a ton of soul.
March 28, 2020 - The New Orleans Suspects from NOLA. Members from this band have in the past played in bands with James Brown, Allen Toussaint, Dr. John, Neville Bros, James Booker, Professor Longhair, Derek Trucks, Col. Bruce Hampton, Dave Matthews and Warren Haynes.
April 04, 2020 - Erica Falls is a soul singer and songwriter, who credits her unique vintage sound to her childhood growing up in New Orleans’ 9th Ward, where her parents introduced her to Roberta Flack, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sarah Vaughn and Whitney Houston.
Tickets and information regarding all music events at Ghost Train may be found at Eventbrite.com.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.