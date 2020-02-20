Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Micaiah Collins!
Micaiah is a senior at Ramsay High School with a 4.1 GPA. He is a member of the National Honor Society, Soccer team, is Senior Class President and Founder of the Student Communication Group. In addition, he selflessly volunteers throughout the community with Youth Serve of Birmingham and other groups.
Micaiah, congratulations on all you do and for being this week’s Rising Star.
