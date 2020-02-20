Renovation coming to Masonic Temple in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The renovation of Birmingham's Masonic Temple is just a few months away.
The empty building - an economic and cultural hub of Birmingham’s early African-American community - is also a key part of redevelopment planned for the city’s northwest quadrant.
Project developer Irvin Henderson told property owners in the civil rights district that work to turn the building into an economic incubator should begin this summer and finish by summer of 2021.
"The northwest quadrant plan really gives us an opportunity to sync a lot of plans together to actually use the masonic temple as a catalyst for a number of other development opportunities" says Urban Impact Executive Director Ivan Holloway.
FOX6 News anchor Steve Crocker got a look inside the Masonic Temple a few months ago. You can see that video above.
