Rainbow City solves mystery of headstone found in evidence locker

RAINBOW CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - Rainbow City Police were able to solve a decades old mystery with the help of their Facebook followers.
In 2016, while cleaning out their evidence locker, Rainbow City Police found a headstone that belongs to the grave of Mavis Walls, born September 19, 1924 and died February 12 1925. Mavis’s parents were Silas H. Walls (August 10, 1886-March 17, 1969) and Mary Jane Walls April 4,1896-October 4, 1982).
They still don't know how they came into possession of it, and say it predates anyone who now works at the department.
"A lot of stuff had collected, and this didn't have a, if it had a tag on it at one time it came off, got thrown away. So we have no idea where this came from, there's no record of it," said Lt. Jason Higgins.
For the last four years they tried everything they knew to track down information, including checking with the state Hall of Records. There wasn't a centralized Hall of Records until the 1950s, so they weren't able to help.
This week they put pictures of the headstone on the Rainbow City Police Facebook page.
Facebook followers were able to track down a possible location, using Findagrave.com and similar sites.
Find a Grave says it came from the cemetery at Greens Chapel United Methodist Church, in Heflin.
The church is looking through their records, and when they find the matching grave, the Rainbow City police will deliver the tombstone personally.
