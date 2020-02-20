Rain delays The Festival of Tulips

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) - The American Village had to delay its Fourth Annual Festival of Tulips because of all the rain we have recently had.
Opening day will now be this Saturday, Feb. 22.
The field features more than 100,000 breathtaking tulips in the region’s only you-pick tulip field. That means families, groups and other visitors can walk around, pick the tulips they want to purchase and package the flowers to take home.
The Festival of Tulips will be open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Sunday, 12-4 p.m., weather permitting, as long as the flowers remain. Admission to the tulip field is $10 for adults.
