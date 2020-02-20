Proposed bill could create statewide emergency notification system

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New legislation could warn more of you when severe weather impacts the state.
The proposed bill will create the Statewide Emergency Notification System to send out things like automated weather alerts. People can receive phone calls and text messages. Jefferson County EMA Director Jim Coker and others helped write the bill.
Coker says right now, the alert system is county by county and not statewide. He says this new system will alert everyone when seconds count.
"It’s all about life safety. This bill would provide a way to notify our citizens if there is a risk that is imminent and give them time to make a critical life-saving decision,” Coker said.
The new system will also send out alerts for things like hazmat spills and missing persons. The bill is moving quickly through the legislature. We’ll keep you updated on the progress
