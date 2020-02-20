Project for new Shelby County Services building now underway

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The project for a new county services building that will serve folks on the Highway 280 corridor is officially underway in Shelby County.
The demolition of the Blackwater Sports Performance building started this week and will be complete in March 2020.
In April, crews will start building the new county facility in the old Blackwater space.
The 280 County Services building will house a Shelby County Sheriff’s Office substation, water services, license office and car tag office.
County leaders hope to have it complete by May of 2021.
