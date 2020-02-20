Pell City superintendent responds to school absence policy change

PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - Many were shocked at the new school attendance law put in place by the Pell City superintendent.
Dr. James Martin stressed today that school attendance is the law and the kind of soft skill that transfers over to the workplace. He says students need to learn it now.
“It’s very difficult to make academic progress and grow academically if you’re not there to get the instruction," says Dr. Martin.
Pell City School Superintendent Dr. James Martin says his district has an attendance problem.
“In the first nine weeks alone, our high school, which only has 1100-1200 students, we had over 2,200 student absences in the first nine weeks alone.”
He says the numbers are staggering. Dr. Martin became superintendent last September. When he saw the attendance numbers, he knew he had to act.
“We have several students in school that have had over 18 absences so far this year—and it’s not due to the flu, there’s no flu in August and September.”
The new school attendance law says students with any unexcused absences, or more than three excused absences would not be allowed on field trips scheduled within nine weeks of that absence. Several parents reached out to us, outraged over the changes—asking in particular about illnesses like the flu.
“If we have an issue where somebody has had the flu or something like that, our principals will try to work with them. Now it’s hard to work with somebody when they’ve already been out 25 or 30 days this year.”
And he says the new law is working. Possibly the biggest change? Pell City High School saw 3,061 absences between January and February of 2019. Over the same months in 2020, that dropped to 2,285. That’s 776 fewer absences. And they’ve dropped across all eight schools in the district.
“Any parent that sends their child to school wants their child to be academically successful. We want the same thing!”
The policy took effect in January.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.