Pelham Fire works to help aging population

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pelham Fire Department is receiving special training this week to help serve the elderly population.
Essentially, they are training six paramedics to do home visits twice a week to patients who are suffering from Alzheimer’s and dementia.
They are working with M4A and they are also funding the training.
In these visits, they will educate the caregiver, make sure the patient is taking their medication, and do home safety inspections to identify trip hazards that may reduce the number of falls somebody has or identify fire hazards and several other things.
The main goal is to reduce hospitalizations and identify any barriers to healthcare.
Matt Maples is the Pelham EMS director and he says it’s “another method to reach out to the community and be more proactive instead of reactive to their needs and then that way we can hopefully reduce the number of emergencies and therefore do you have a healthier community.”
The service will start April 1 and the department is working with M4A for patients in the beginning, but then eventually doing an enrollment program.
They also hope to eventually expand the program to serve patients with other chronic or mental health issues.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.