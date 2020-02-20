New protection for Birmingham firefighters

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham firefighters will now be more protected in their lifesaving efforts.
Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service was recently awarded a federal grant in the amount of $1.6 million. The grant was used to purchase 261 Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBAs).
The new SCBAs will allow firefighters to stay in areas that are deemed Immediate Danger to Life and Health (IDLH) for 45 minutes. The older SCBAs only allowed for protection for 30 minutes.
Firefighters will now be trained on the new equipment.
