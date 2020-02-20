More new businesses, including Slice Pizza, coming to downtown Montevallo

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) - Downtown Montevallo has transformed over the last five years and according to city leaders this is only the beginning.
City leaders say focusing on the appearance of downtown is attracting more businesses to open in the area.
It started with adding sidewalks, landscaping and new lighting. Downtown Montevallo has completely changed. Not only has the city invested in the infrastructure but businesses have also started to invest in building up their infrastructure and appearance as well.
Montevallo Mayor Holli Cost says the goal to bring in new businesses and the hard work have paid off.
“Well on the horizon we are expecting a new Mexican restaurant, we are expecting a new barbecue restaurant, (and) Slice Pizza is planning to open in April. We also have a few other businesses that we have yet to disclose," said Cost.
Cost also said there are several interested parties for the Big Victory Building the city purchased and will be renovating.
The mayor says they now hope to continue the transformation down Highway 25.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.