Mind Changers CEO talks about Tuscaloosa man killed

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The CEO of a mentoring group called Mind Changers shares his connection to the young man shot and killed Tuesday in Tuscaloosa.
Darrieon Dees, 22, was a mentee in the mentoring program Mind Changers. The CEO of the organization took Dees under his wing and formed a strong bond with the young man.
In fact, WBRC profiled the mentor program in 2016 when Dees was named student ambassador his high school senior year for staying on the right track in class.
His longtime mentor Rodney Pelt, who’s the CEO, said Dees started going to Shelton State after he graduated high school and seemed to be heading on the right path towards success.
When he heard the news that Dees was killed in a shooting near Fosters Ferry Road and 24th Street Tuesday, he was heartbroken.
“What more can we do, we do everything that we can in the schools with other organizations that partner with our children, our youth, but we seem to be losing their attention. Not saying that Dees was a perfect kid, but to know that this guy had a big smile, that was fun-loving and lost his life to senseless gun violence is hurtful,” said Pelt.
Investigators said Dees was with 16-year-old Deramus Harris when he was shot in the crossfire during an exchange with another group. Harris was labeled as the instigator in all of it and is charged with murder and three counts of attempted murder.
