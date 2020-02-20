Jennifer Frudaker: Turkey Meatballs

INGREDIENTS
1.5lb ground turkey
1lb spicy (or mild) turkey sausage
2T fresh Italian seasoning
1 medium onion, diced
1T minced garlic
1 jar marinara
1 can diced tomatoes, Italian style
3 zucchini
3 small-medium sweet potatoes
1T olive oil
2t Cheyenne pepper
Salt and pepper to taste
DIRECTIONS
Tomato Sauce
Warm 1T olive oil over medium heat, add 1/2 onion, garlic and salt to pan. Heat until barely softened. Add can of diced tomatoes (don't drain), heat to a simmer and add jar of marinara. Turn heart to low and summer for 7-10 minutes.
Meatballs
Combine turkey, turkey sausage, 1/2 onion, 2T fresh Italian seasoning and Cheyenne pepper in a bowl. Roll into 1-ounce balls (this helps to track protein/fat macros precisely). Should make 36 1-ounce meatballs. Add ALL meatballs to simmering sauce, cover and cook for 12-15 minutes.
Zoodles
Spiralize 3 sm/med sweet potatoes and 3 sm/med zucchini. Simmer sweet potatoes noodles on med heat for 12 minutes, or until tender. (I did not cook zoodles since they’re naturally soft.)
