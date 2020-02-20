Jennifer Frudaker: Turkey Meatballs

By WBRC Staff | February 20, 2020 at 10:35 AM CST - Updated February 20 at 10:35 AM

INGREDIENTS

1.5lb ground turkey

1lb spicy (or mild) turkey sausage

2T fresh Italian seasoning

1 medium onion, diced

1T minced garlic

1 jar marinara

1 can diced tomatoes, Italian style

3 zucchini

3 small-medium sweet potatoes

1T olive oil

2t Cheyenne pepper

Salt and pepper to taste

DIRECTIONS

Tomato Sauce

Warm 1T olive oil over medium heat, add 1/2 onion, garlic and salt to pan. Heat until barely softened. Add can of diced tomatoes (don't drain), heat to a simmer and add jar of marinara. Turn heart to low and summer for 7-10 minutes.

Meatballs

Combine turkey, turkey sausage, 1/2 onion, 2T fresh Italian seasoning and Cheyenne pepper in a bowl. Roll into 1-ounce balls (this helps to track protein/fat macros precisely). Should make 36 1-ounce meatballs. Add ALL meatballs to simmering sauce, cover and cook for 12-15 minutes.

Zoodles

Spiralize 3 sm/med sweet potatoes and 3 sm/med zucchini. Simmer sweet potatoes noodles on med heat for 12 minutes, or until tender. (I did not cook zoodles since they’re naturally soft.)

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.