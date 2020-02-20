Freedom Manor in Birmingham is renovated and ready for people to move home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s a big week as neighbors prepare to move back into Freedom Manor, Housing Authority of Birmingham’s 100-unit senior citizen residential building.
$8 million in upgrades are complete, and a ribbon cutting and tour were held Wednesday, Feb. 19.
The 6-story building contains 1-bedroom units specifically for elderly, near-elderly and disabled residents.
“We’ve been looking forward to this day for some time and now it’s come to fruition,” said HABD’s President/CEO Michael O. Lundy. “Our senior citizens now have a beautiful new place to live and enjoy as Freedom Manor has many active seniors and an active Resident Council. I have spoken to many of the residents and they are thrilled about moving back and getting settled into their beautiful, new living space."
The renovations to the building, originally constructed in the 1980′s, include security upgrades, modern finishes, new exterior, renovated bathrooms, revised kitchen layout, and more.
WBRC FOX6 Photojournalist Mike Tucker put together a story on the ribbon cutting and the neighbors who can’t wait to get back home.
The $8 million renovation project took about a year to complete and was paid for through HABD capital funds and a grant from Navigate Affordable Housing Partners.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.