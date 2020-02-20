Flooding forces some Demopolis residents from their homes

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WBRC) - Amy Eason offered a sample of her frustration when asked about flooding in her Demopolis community. We asked her what the area was called. She responded, "Brickyard, need to call it flood yard.”
Flood waters started rising here last week and can’t go away fast enough for her. It’s a painful reminder of 1979 when she said her family had to rescue her grandfather from flooding here.
“It’s very bad. If I have to leave this time and I’ve said this is the second time, we are not coming back. If it gets in my trailer that’s the ballgame,” Eason continued.
Barricades were set up on North Ash Avenue and East Monroe Street to keep cars from passing through. Some drivers still tried to drove through floodwaters.
The city of Demopolis is monitoring the situation. Taylor Paramore, the Department Head of Demopolis Public Works, said first responders walked through knee deep water to safely get some people out of their homes. “The lady in the house we had to rescue her and this lady here we had to get her out of her house.”
The city has plans take folks in flooded neighborhoods to places where they can stay for a while. They haven’t needed to open those places to flood victims.
