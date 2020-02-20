FIRST ALERT: Rain likely Thursday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! You will want to grab a warm and water proof jacket this morning as temperatures are in the 40s and lower 50s with widespread rain. Most of the rain falling is light to moderate, so you will want to allow some extra time to get to your destination this morning. A flash flood watch is out for a few of our southern counties including Chilton, Coosa, Clay, Greene, and Hale counties until 6 p.m. this evening. Areas in the flash flood watch could see up to 2 inches today. For most of Central Alabama, we will see widespread showers all morning long and into the early afternoon hours. By 4-5 p.m., rain will likely move south of I-20/59. By 8 p.m., the majority of us will remain dry. Rainfall totals will likely add up around 0.5-1.5 inches. Higher totals will be found along and south of I-20 today. Temperatures will hold steady this morning and slowly drop into the mid-40s this afternoon. We will likely see temperatures in the 30s by 7-8 p.m. When you factor in breezy northerly winds at 10-15 mph, it will feel several degrees colder. Make sure you bundle up before you walk outside today.
FIRST ALERT: Once the rain moves through today, temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 20s tonight. We want to give everyone a first alert for the small potential to see black ice and a few slick spots on the roads as temperatures dip below freezing tonight. Locations most likely to see a few slick spots tomorrow morning will be in areas like Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, and Cherokee counties. Winds this evening and tonight should help evaporate most wet surfaces off roads, but it won’t dry out all locations. When you factor in the wind tonight, it could easily feel like it is in the upper teens and lower 20s for most of Central Alabama Friday morning.
FRIDAY’S FORECAST: We will finally get to dry out tomorrow with plenty of sunshine. It will be chilly thanks to northerly winds at 10-15 mph. High temperatures are only climbing into the upper 40s. If you plan on being out Friday evening, you will want to wear layers and grab a warm coat. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 30s and eventually into the mid-20s by Saturday morning.
WEEKEND FORECAST: Weekend is shaping up to be mostly dry. Saturday will be nice with a mostly sunny sky with highs in the mid-50s. Temperatures are expected to drop into the low to mid 30s Sunday morning as clouds begin to increase across the area. Latest models are trending drier for Sunday with a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 50s. There’s a small chance for an isolated shower late in the evening hours for far northwest Alabama Sunday. I think most of us stay dry with the majority of the rain moving into Alabama Monday.
NEXT BIG THING: Our next big thing is the arrival of rain that will develop to our west Sunday evening and move into Central Alabama Monday. Rain chances will likely spread into our area Monday afternoon and evening. High temperatures are expected to climb into the low to mid-60s ahead of the front. Once the rain move through Monday, the latest models are hinting at a drier weather pattern for the middle and end of next week! It is also looking cooler than average with highs possibly in the 40s and 50s and lows in the 20s starting next Wednesday.
Try to have a dry Thursday!
