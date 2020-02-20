FIRST ALERT: Rain likely Thursday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! You will want to grab a warm and water proof jacket this morning as temperatures are in the 40s and lower 50s with widespread rain. Most of the rain falling is light to moderate, so you will want to allow some extra time to get to your destination this morning. A flash flood watch is out for a few of our southern counties including Chilton, Coosa, Clay, Greene, and Hale counties until 6 p.m. this evening. Areas in the flash flood watch could see up to 2 inches today. For most of Central Alabama, we will see widespread showers all morning long and into the early afternoon hours. By 4-5 p.m., rain will likely move south of I-20/59. By 8 p.m., the majority of us will remain dry. Rainfall totals will likely add up around 0.5-1.5 inches. Higher totals will be found along and south of I-20 today. Temperatures will hold steady this morning and slowly drop into the mid-40s this afternoon. We will likely see temperatures in the 30s by 7-8 p.m. When you factor in breezy northerly winds at 10-15 mph, it will feel several degrees colder. Make sure you bundle up before you walk outside today.