Alabaster looks to develop 160 acres off Highway 119

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabaster city council approved a master plan to be done on how the city can best develop 160 acres of land right off Highway 119.
The development could start behind the Burger King on 119 all the way to the red light before you turn into city hall.
The city is working with a company to draw up some plans looking at a number of possibilities including ideas from commercial retail, boutique shops, maybe a hotel or two, and then possibly some senior living or senior housing.
City Administrator Brian Binzer says there is a lake in the back of the property, so there are also talks of nature trails. “So you’ve got a real community jewel that is just right here in the heart of our city Everything that we’re doing here at the city center and then have a traffic light to a potential mixed use private sector type development,” Binzer explains.
Developing the plan is about a two to three month process so that will start in the next few months. Once the city gets the information, they will have a really good idea of what the community wants to support and then we can market the property.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.