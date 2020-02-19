Vecchia: Chicken Parmesan

INGREDIENTS
4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, pounded thin
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 cups all-purpose flour, seasoned with salt and pepper
4 large eggs, beaten with 2 tablespoons water and seasoned with salt and pepper
2 cups Italian bread crumbs
1 cup vegetable oil or pure olive oil
Tomato sauce (homemade or jar of your favorite)
1 pound fresh mozzarella, thinly sliced
1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan
Fresh basil leaves, for garnish
DIRECTIONS
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.
Season chicken on both sides with salt and pepper. Dredge each breast in the flour and tap off excess, then dip in the egg and let excess drip off, then dredge on both sides in the bread crumbs.
Divide the oil between 2 large sauté pans and heat over high heat until almost smoking. Add 2 chicken breasts to each pan and cook until golden brown on both sides, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer to a baking sheet and top each breast with some tomato sauce, a few slices of the mozzarella, salt and pepper, and a tablespoon of Parmesan.
Bake in the oven until the chicken is cooked through and the cheese is melted, about 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from the oven and garnish with fresh basil leaves.
