Tuscaloosa Mayor Maddox to host 2020 town hall meetings

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - In an effort to create more city transparency with taxpayers, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox is planning several town hall meetings for the year.
The sessions will give the public a chance to share ideas and concerns in person.
Many of the come-and-go style meetings will be hosted at local churches, schools and businesses throughout Tuscaloosa, rather than city hall. This is designed to make it more comfortable for community members.
One meeting will be held every month until October.
Town Hall meeting dates, times, and locations are as follows:
- Monday, March 9, 4:30 p.m., Trinity Presbyterian Church
- Thursday, April 23, 5 p.m., Southview Elementary School
- Wednesday, May 20, 7:30 a.m., The Gateway
- Thursday, June 11, 7:30 a.m., Monarch Espresso Bar
- Monday, July 20, 5 p.m., Oakdale Elementary School
- Thursday, Aug. 27, 4 p.m., Special Topic – Elevate, Tuscaloosa River Market
- Monday, Sept. 14, 4 p.m., Beulah Baptist Church
- Wednesday, Oct. 21, 7:30 a.m., Grace Church
For more information about the Town Hall meetings, please contact Tuscaloosa 311 or visit Tuscaloosa.com.
