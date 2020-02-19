Severe Weather Awareness Week: Important family weather talks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s Severe Weather Awareness week and there’s an extra emphasis on making sure your whole family is ready for an emergency.
When severe weather is happening it’s not just important to know where the storm is located, it’s also important to know where you are in relation to that storm. With the fairly new way meteorologists issue weather alerts, now is a good time for you to brush up on local geography and talk to your child about where they live on a map.
If you talk to a third grader they have a pretty good idea of what severe weather is.
“Hurricane, tornado, thunderstorm,” Zane Jordan, Third Grader.
Children also know what to listen for when watching meteorologists track storms on TV.
“They’re telling them where it is and they have a big map on the screen, and they’re pointing at stuff,” said third grader Aria Banks. “Where they point to is where the severe weather is.”
And knowing exactly where you are could be the difference in if you’re safe or not during a storm.
“The way warnings are done now, they’re all storm-based. We’re not talking about the entire county,” said Chief Meteorologist J-P Dice.
Before severe weather alerts would go off for an entire county, but now alerts are issued for where the storm is expected to go. You’ll hear meteorologists use the term polygon to outline where that storm is tracking, and if you’re inside that area, you could see severe weather.
While your child may be able to identify Alabama on a map, or even the county where they live, weather experts say take a moment to get specific.
“If you’re watching TV we’re going to do a lot of that storm tracking for you,” said Dice. “But if you see this on your phone you really have to have perspective. ‘How far am I from Tuscaloosa? Or how far am I from Bessemer or Jasper?’ to give yourself an idea of how long it’s going to take for that storm to get to where you are.”
While you’re talking as a family about where you live don’t forget to have the discussion about your designated safe room in your house in the event of a weather emergency.
