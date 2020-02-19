Road safety concerns, bus route changed for St. Clair County students

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - When students are dropped off at Legacy Springs Subdivision in Springville the bus now stops at the beginning of the community and will no longer take them to their bus stops near their homes.
St. Clair County school leaders say it’s for safety concerns.
“Coming down an incline like that we wouldn’t want the weight of the bus to cause the road to collapse and that’s what we’re concerned about,” said Jerry Fuller, Transportation Director.
About 50 students who live beyond Legacy Drive will have to either walk that steep incline or carpool down to get to and from the school bus because the bus driver isn’t getting on that hill.
"We've determined the road has an issue and presents a safety concern and we're not about to travel to the upper or top part of the hill until it's been repaired," said Fuller.
A close look at the road shows cracks that stretch from one side to the other, and dips neighbors have to navigate, potentially caused by ground shifting under the asphalt.
"Because of all this rain the road is cracked and sagging even more," said Kristi Blankenship, Neighbor.
Neighbors worry about getting children to the new bus stop safely or worse.
"We had a fire in our neighborhood last week where they had to bring the fire truck and ambulance," said Blankenship, "I'm not sure if they'll be able to get to us."
The community says this is a problem the developer has repaired over the years, but are frustrated they keep ending up back with road trouble.
“We want it fixed and we want it fixed the right way,” Blankenship.
School leaders say they have been in talks with the community developer to make repairs. There is no timeline set on work.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.