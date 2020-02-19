Office evacuated after envelope with ‘unknown liquid’ sent to IRS in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- An IRS office in Mobile was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after a suspicious envelope was found inside.
The report came in around 2 p.m. from the University Place office complex University Boulevard between Grelot Road and Cottage Hill Road.
Mobile Fire-Rescue said an IRS employee was handling an envelope sent to the office when he noticed an "unknown liquid" oozing from it. Officials said the envelope was sent to the office from Hungary.
The employee then started "experiencing symptoms" that caused concern. Officials have not described the symptoms.
Other employees were evacuated from the building and the employee who handled the envelope was placed in quarantine inside the office.
Mobile Fire-Rescue's hazmat team was called to the scene and crews are currently inside the building.
No details about the incident have been released by Mobile Police.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.