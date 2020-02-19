Man arrested in house-flipping scheme

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover police arrested a man they say took thousands from a woman after he claimed to flip houses.
Hoover police say in June 2019, a Hoover woman reported she lost approximately $24,000 to a man representing himself as a contractor who flipped houses.
The victim said she and the man agreed to jointly purchase a house in North Birmingham with a sales price of $13,000.
The victim believed the man had bought the house and they would split the cost of renovations and then sell it.
Over a two-month period, the woman made numerous payments to the “contractor” who was supposedly renovating the home. She told police she eventually became suspicious and drove to the property and discovered it was listed for sale and that no renovations had been done.
Hoover detectives then researched the property and were able to determine the man had never purchased the house, nor did he ever own it.
In October 2019, detectives obtained a warrant with the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, charging 31-year-old Clinton Marcel Catlin with Theft by deception 1st degree.
Catlin was arrested Monday during a traffic stop in the 1600 block of Gadsden Highway in Trussville. He was transported to the Jefferson County Jail in Birmingham.
