Male killed in Tuscaloosa is first homicide of 2020

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa authorities are investigating the city’s first homicide of 2020.
It happened just before four o’clock in the Washington Square neighborhood. The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit responded to the intersection of Fosters Ferry Road and 24th Street.
The victim’s body was found in the street. They say the person killed was a male. His name hasn’t been released at this time.
The shooting happened several blocks from Stillman College. The school went on lock down as a precaution. No one was allowed on campus and students were asked stay in their buildings for a short time.
