Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

LOS ANGELES (AP) — President Donald Trump has veered into politics during a briefing on preparations for the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles, criticizing the city's political leadership for failing to curtail its homeless epidemic. Trump said if Los Angeles doesn't “clean it up fast,” he will intervene. Trump has battled with California's Democratic leaders throughout his three years in office. He also has repeatedly lashed out at the mayors of Los Angeles and San Francisco as well as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who represents a San Francisco district, over the homeless issues in those cities. Trump made the comments as he met Tuesday with the Los Angeles Olympic committee to get an update on preparations for the games.