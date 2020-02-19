Jefferson-Shelby County first responders train for World Games at Anniston FEMA facility

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - First responders from throughout Jefferson and Shelby counties are in Anniston this week learning about the security necessary for the 2021 World Games.
Birmingham Police and other local agencies are receiving classroom time and tabletop exercises at the Center for Domestic Preparedness, a FEMA training center located at Fort McClellan.
Forty first responders from the area are taking courses on incident command, which they say is part of ongoing training at the center.
City of Birmingham Operations Manager Don Lupo says he was surprised to hear local agencies don't study at the center as much as agencies throughout the rest of the country.
“This is premiere. This is the ultimate,” Lupo told reporters. “And to think this is in our own backyard. You can’t beat this. And to have this kind of facility here, and to have the opportunity to come here and train, you just can’t beat it. You can’t put a price on it."
Lupo says despite the expertise needed for the World Games, first responders can learn a lot from these courses not only for Birmingham's other major events, such as the Veterans' Day Parade and the Magic City Classic, but even everyday activities.
"What they do here, in preparation for those World Games, it applies to what they do in their normal jobs, during the day, as first responders, health care professionals, and law enforcement personnel," says Chris Chesney, Deputy Superintendent at the CDP.
The classes themselves are offered free of charge. The students from the Birmingham area will be staying in hotels locally in the Anniston-Oxford area, in one of the first instances of the World Games bringing revenue to a Central Alabama community.
