Jefferson County reacts to BSA declaring bankruptcy

The Greater Alabama Council has not filed for bankruptcy. Meetings and activities, district and council events, other Scouting adventures and countless service projects are taking place as usual. In short, there should be no change to the local scouting experience. The national organization of the Boy Scouts of America is the only entity involved in the Chapter 11 filing. The Greater Alabama Council-which provides programming, financial, facility and administrative support to local units and individual Scouts in our area is separate and distinct from the national organization. Our camps, properties and all local contributions are controlled by our council. The National organization’s press release can be viewed at www.BSArestructuring.org.