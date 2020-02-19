Jefferson County reacts to BSA declaring bankruptcy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Those who have been a part of and support the Boy’s Scouts of America were shocked to see the organization file for bankruptcy.
The move is seen as a way to deal with 300 lawsuits from men who say they were sexually abused when they were scouts.
Vlad Tchouenko was living in the Ukraine when he decided to join the boy scouts back in the 1970′s.
“My understanding of the Boy Scouts - they teach us about leadership. They teach us about teamwork. They teach us about basic survival skills,”Tchouenko said.
Tchouenko said the scouts helped him become an engineer and find a job in Birmingham.
The Boy Scout organization in Jefferson County released this statement.
The Greater Alabama Council has not filed for bankruptcy. Meetings and activities, district and council events, other Scouting adventures and countless service projects are taking place as usual. In short, there should be no change to the local scouting experience. The national organization of the Boy Scouts of America is the only entity involved in the Chapter 11 filing. The Greater Alabama Council-which provides programming, financial, facility and administrative support to local units and individual Scouts in our area is separate and distinct from the national organization. Our camps, properties and all local contributions are controlled by our council. The National organization’s press release can be viewed at www.BSArestructuring.org.
Those who have been scouts and support the organization believe it will continue.
“Boy Scouts is an organization that brings family values, Christian values,”Tchouenko said.
