'I am going to beat this’: WBRC reporter Sheldon Haygood announces he has prostate cancer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - When I first was told I tested positive for prostate cancer I was not scared, I was thinking, ‘OK, what do we do to fix this?’ My faith kind of took over because I realized there was nothing I could do to change this, except pray and follow doctors orders. I had cancer, and that was that.
I learned my diagnosis the week after Thanksgiving. My PSA numbers were high during an annual physical in early November. My primary care doctor, Michael Luther, set up a biopsy. That was scheduled the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and within a week I had the result - positive for prostate cancer.
My focus at the time was just getting it out of me. Little did I know the diagnosis was the beginning of a crazy three-week health episode.
A day after the biopsy I got an ulcer in my mouth. I did not think much of it, so I tried home remedies to alleviate the ulcer. They did not work, and slowly my body started to deteriorate. I won’t get too graphic, but my appetite dwindled and I could not keep anything down. Thinking it was a side effect of the biopsy, I contacted the urologist. The antibiotics did not work. I worked off and on during this time, but within a few days I had to visit the emergency room. It helped, but only for a short time. I left the emergency room with a diagnosis of colitis. I got home and I continued to worsen and I battled with dehydration. After a few days, a family friend scheduled me with a gastrointestinal doctor. Five days later at the appointment, I guess I looked pathetic and he sent me to the emergency room, where I was ultimately admitted to the hospital. Six days later I was released. I was 35 pounds lighter and diagnosed with Crohn’s disease.
I had no idea what that was. I could not wrap my head around this diagnosis - I’m 55 years old! How did I not know about this before now? It was just difficult to fathom. Plus, I could not recognize myself in the mirror because of the weight loss.
Through it all I have received unbelievable support from my wife, children, friends, church family and management at WBRC.
Everyone’s support and love has blown me away. It has renewed my faith in people in so many ways.
I have been taking medicine to combat the Crohn’s and help with my colon, which was inundated with ulcers. I have slowly improved, working at the same time and receiving nothing but love from everybody at work, home and within the community.
On Thursday, February 20, 2020 I will undergo prostate cancer surgery and 6-8 weeks later begin treatment for the Crohn’s.
I am sharing my story for a few reasons.
First, anybody who sees me in person or television can’t help but see my physical change and I have received numerous questions. Second, I want to encourage people to have their prostate checked. Early detection is the key! And third, I want to share about the love and support that I have received from family, friends, church members at Gardendale Mt-Vernon United Methodist Church and at work with FOX6.
This has truly has been amazing and really has made this latest journey that I have experienced worth it.
I know there are people who have it worse than me, and I wish that was not the case because for more than two months it has been difficult. However, we have a plan in place and with God leading the way, within six months, this will all be a distant memory
For the remainder of my life I will be promoting and being an advocate for anything and all that is cancer. It’s a scary word but - again - if doctors can detect cancer early enough, the better the odds of survival.
I am going to beat this!
