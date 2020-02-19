'I am going to beat this’: WBRC reporter Sheldon Haygood announces he has prostate cancer

A day after the biopsy I got an ulcer in my mouth. I did not think much of it, so I tried home remedies to alleviate the ulcer. They did not work, and slowly my body started to deteriorate. I won’t get too graphic, but my appetite dwindled and I could not keep anything down. Thinking it was a side effect of the biopsy, I contacted the urologist. The antibiotics did not work. I worked off and on during this time, but within a few days I had to visit the emergency room. It helped, but only for a short time. I left the emergency room with a diagnosis of colitis. I got home and I continued to worsen and I battled with dehydration. After a few days, a family friend scheduled me with a gastrointestinal doctor. Five days later at the appointment, I guess I looked pathetic and he sent me to the emergency room, where I was ultimately admitted to the hospital. Six days later I was released. I was 35 pounds lighter and diagnosed with Crohn’s disease.