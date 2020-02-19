Homewood Schools Superintendent announces retirement

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Homewood Schools Superintendent Dr. Bill Cleveland is retiring at the end of the current school year.
Dr. Cleveland told the school board at their Tuesday night meeting he will leave the system he’s led for the last 12 years. His last day will be June 30.
“I chose education as my career in large part because of the positive experiences I enjoyed as a student in the Homewood City Schools,” Cleveland said in a letter released by the system. “It has been a privilege and honor to serve a school system that I love and one that has given so much to me and my family. I only hope that I have given half as much to this wonderful institution.”
Dr. Cleveland says he will join the education consulting firm LEAN Frog Business Solutions as the Vice President of Sales and Operations. He will remain a Homewood resident.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.