Heart Gallery Alabama: Lacey

Lacey, born January 2007, is a very loving child. She enjoys reading, shopping, and listening to music.
She is a girly girl who enjoys dress up and shopping. Lacey loves clothes in general. She has a sewing machine and she wants to learn to sew. She loves to read, dance and go shopping.
Lacey is bright, ambitious and determined. She would benefit from a home that would give her undivided attention with lots of love.
Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.
Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.
Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.
WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.
