Hanceville makes last second shot, Bulldogs headed to first Final Four since 1999

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Tied at 54 with seven seconds left, Hanceville relied on freshman Zach Campbell for its game winning shot to edge Midfield 56-54 in the 3A Northeast Regional Championship. Campbell made a jumper as time expired to earn Hanceville at trip to the Final Four for the first time since 1999.
“I’m so excited. I was in middle school when we went in 1999 at Hanceville. I just remember making the trip who was a senior, it’s just so big for our program,” said Hanceville Head Coach Stephen Chandler.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.