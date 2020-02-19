Flood victim hopes to get help after state of emergency

BOLIGEE, Ala. (WBRC) - Nancy Taylor made a tearful plea to Alabama Governor Kay Ivey to declare a state of emergency Tuesday morning.
The Governor’s office did that several hours later in the day. Flood waters from the Tombigbee River forced her and two others to flee their home in Boligee last week.
“I’ve got the website to Kay Ivey Office and we’re sending her pictures of what the place looks like,” Taylor told WBRC.
She also shared her pictures with Fox6 News of flooding at her home on Handypack Road.
“Floodwaters are completely out of the banks. They’re all the way up to the highway,” she described.
The Red Cross helped them pay for hotel rooms, but now they’re worried about running out of money and what they might be returning home to after flood waters recede.
“There’s gonna be a lot of houses that you can’t live in," Taylor feared.
The Governor’s office declared a state of emergency around 2 o’clock Tuesday afternoon. Doing so allows state agencies to help communities and entities impacted by recent flooding.
