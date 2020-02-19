FIRST ALERT: Wednesday afternoon should be mostly dry

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! Yesterday was a very wet day with many locations picking up around 1.5-2.5 inches of rain. The flash flood watch has already been canceled for all of Central Alabama from the National Weather Service. We are still dealing with light showers early this morning. Most of the rain is along and south of I-20. I expect most of this rain to move to the south allowing us to dry out a little this afternoon. Temperatures are starting out mostly in the 40s and lower 50s. We are not expecting to warm up a lot this afternoon with high temperatures only climbing into the mid-50s. Winds will come from the north at 5-10 mph. We should remain mostly dry with a cloudy sky after 10 a.m. Rain chances will likely return tonight and into Thursday morning.
FIRST ALERT: More rain will likely spread into Alabama from the west tonight. Most of the rain that falls will likely be a light and steady rain. Heavier amounts of rain will be possible south of I-20. Morning lows are expected to drop into the low to mid-40s. Temperatures will not move a lot tomorrow with highs only in the mid-40s. It will be a chilly rain across Central Alabama as cooler air begins to filter into our area. Most of the rain will move out of Central Alabama by Thursday evening. Models are continuing to hint that some of the rain could mix with snow in extreme North Alabama tomorrow. Best locations will likely be along the Tennessee and Alabama border. I think we will all see rain in Central Alabama with a low chance for some sleet or a few light snow showers in our northern counties like Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, and Cherokee counties. No accumulations or issues expected at this time.
ADDITIONAL RAINFALL TOTALS: The latest weather models are indicating an additional half to one inch of rain for most of Central Alabama tonight into tomorrow. While I don’t expect significant flooding from this next round of rain, we could see some minor issues on the roadways. River levels will once again remain a big concern as they rise or hold steady over the next couple of days.
SUNSHINE RETURNS: Colder and drier air will filter into Central Alabama Friday. We will start the day with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. We should see plenty of sunshine Friday with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. We will stay dry and cold again Saturday morning with lows in the mid-20s. Saturday looks dry with clouds slowly increasing across our area. High temperatures in the mid-50s.
NEXT BIG THING: Rain chances are expected to return again Sunday into Monday. Clouds are expected to increase Sunday morning giving way to a mostly cloudy sky. Best chance to see a few showers will be in northwest Alabama during the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chances are expected to increase Monday as another cold front begins to move into our area. Rain chances go up around 50-60% Monday. Models are showing some uncertainty for the middle of next week regarding our rain chances. For now, we will keep a low rain chance for next Tuesday and Wednesday.
