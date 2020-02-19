FIRST ALERT: Wednesday afternoon should be mostly dry

FIRST ALERT: More rain will likely spread into Alabama from the west tonight. Most of the rain that falls will likely be a light and steady rain. Heavier amounts of rain will be possible south of I-20. Morning lows are expected to drop into the low to mid-40s. Temperatures will not move a lot tomorrow with highs only in the mid-40s. It will be a chilly rain across Central Alabama as cooler air begins to filter into our area. Most of the rain will move out of Central Alabama by Thursday evening. Models are continuing to hint that some of the rain could mix with snow in extreme North Alabama tomorrow. Best locations will likely be along the Tennessee and Alabama border. I think we will all see rain in Central Alabama with a low chance for some sleet or a few light snow showers in our northern counties like Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, and Cherokee counties. No accumulations or issues expected at this time.