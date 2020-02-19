Entities tied to Oak Grove mine file Chapter 11 bankruptcy amid restructuring plan

By Ty West – Editor-in-Chief, Birmingham Business Journal
The company that operates the Oak Grove Mine complex near Bessemer has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as part of a restructuring support agreement with its principal creditors.
The Chapter 11 filing by Murray Oak Grove Coal LLC and several related subsidiaries comes months after parent company Murray Energy Corp. – the nation's largest coal producer – filed for its own Chapter 11 bankruptcy. At the time, Murray Oak Grove Coal LLC and several related entities were not included in the filing.
The newly announced plan will include selling the Oak Grove Mine complex to lenders and parent company Murray Energy, and the company said the deal will allow immediate resumption of mining activity at Oak Grove, which has been in a hot idle state since November, according to court documents.
The company said the purchasers intend the resumption of activity would occur without significant delay or further interruptions to operations at Oak Grove, which predominantly produces met coal used in the steelmaking process. The debtors said the reorganization is premised on the continued and future operation of the Oak Grove mining complex through the plan.
Debtors in the related cases have approximately $270 million in debts and liabilities, according to court filings.
Murray acquired the Oak Grove mine in 2019 from Mission Coal Co. LLC.
According to Murray, the restructuring will allow the company to obtain approximately $47 million in debtor-in-possessing financing, which would be used to support operations and payments to employees and suppliers throughout the restructuring process.
The restructuring support agreement would also include the sale of the Maple Eagle mining complex in West Virginia, with Panther Creek Mining LLC serving as a stalking horse bidder.
Local companies appearing on the list of the largest unsecured creditors for Murray Oak Grove Coal LLC include:
- A&A Resources Inc., $1.307 million
- TerraPro LLC, $900,376
- Thompson Tractor Co., $ 677,539.01
- Dyson Conveyor Maintenance Inc., $ 640,174.43
- Motion Industries Inc., $ 600,704.82
Proskauer Rose LLP is acting as legal counsel to Murray Met; Evercore is acting as investment banker; and Alvarez & Marsal is acting as financial advisor.
Click here for the Birmingham Business Journal’s story.
