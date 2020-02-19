’Doing Good’ officer stars in movie premiere

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Every day on his beat in Birmingham’s East Precinct, Officer Lane Harper goes beyond the call of duty using his own money to buy shoes and food for those who need it. That’s why we featured him “Doing Good” last October.
This week, he's off the beat, walking the red carpet with "Justice on Trial, the Movie 20/20" which premiered in Atlanta Sunday night.
The movie, written and produced by Chad Lawson Cooper, tells the story of time travel witnesses in a courtroom trial seeking civil rights justice for African Americans. Officer Harper plays the role of Medgar Evers, a civil rights activist assassinated in 1963.
The movie premiers in Birmingham February 27 with a red carpet event at the AMC Patton Creek theater. To get tickets, you can text or call (205) 314-9319. For further information and to watch the movie trailer, you can click here.
