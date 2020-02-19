Center Point boys roll past Springville to head back to the BJCC

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Center Point Eagles defeated Springville 43-24 on Wednesday afternoon in the Class 5A Northeast Regional Championship at Jacksonville State. Center Point, who lost to Wenonah in the 5A State Championship game, will make their second straight trip to the Final Four.
“I’m excited. For me to come from Fultondale to here and now to make it to the Final Four, that’s unbelievable and I’m so proud of my boys,” said JSU football signee Jayson Jones.
Center Point will play Ramsay Feb. 26 at 4:30 p.m. at the BJCC.
