Center Point advances to first Final Four in school history

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Center Point Lady Eagles defeated Boaz 36-32 to advance to their first Final Four in school history on Wednesday afternoon in the 5A Northeast Regional Championship. Center Point’s Aniyah Brooks led the Eagles in scoring with 12 points.
“I think we are one of the only teams left from Birmingham making it back home, so that’s good and I’m just really proud of my team,” Brooks said.
Center Point will play Charles Henderson on Feb. 26 at 3 p.m. at the BJCC.
