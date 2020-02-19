Behind the Front: The Evolution of Weather Alerts with Jim Coker

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC Chief meteorologist J-P Dice sits down with Jefferson County Emergency Management Director Jim Coker to discuss the ways in which weather alerts have evolved over the years.
From outdoor sirens to social media to apps, information is certainly more accessible. But with more access comes more responsibility.
