2012 Wetumpka murder case to be featured on ID Channel

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Elmore County murder case will be featured in a television documentary Tuesday evening. The Investigation Discovery Channel, or ID, will broadcast an episode of its Murder Comes Home series called ‘Stuck in the Middle’.
The report will focus on the vicious murder of 20-year-old Wetumpka resident Anna Cardwell back on Feb. 15, 2012.
A search of the TV episode shows the caption for the piece:
“When Paula Cardwell returns from running errands, she finds her 20-year-old daughter, Anna Catherine, lying dead on the kitchen floor. The small town of Wetumpka, Alabama, is left stunned and determined to find the devil in their midst.”
“He waited until I left home," Anna’s mother told WSFA 12 News in 2019. "He came in, shot her four times, and killed her.”
Police converged on the family home and began searching for the Holtville High School graduate’s killer, and her stolen vehicle. They soon found the car in a grocery store parking lot and processed it for evidence.
Investigators believed the murder was premeditated. Just a few days before the homicide, investigators said the suspect hid in a ditch near Caldwell’s home.
That suspect, Josh Caspari, pleaded guilty to capital murder in 2013. He reportedly killed Cardwell out of anger at the belief that she was trying to keep a friend of her’s from entering a relationship with him.
Anna’s mom has since opened a restaurant, Anna’s Place, in her memory and as a way of providing hope.
The episode airs at 8 p.m. Tuesday on ID.
