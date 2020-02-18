VIDEO: Puppies stranded on porch rescued from flood waters

February 18, 2020 at 12:43 PM CST - Updated February 18 at 1:28 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A rescue called Coco’s Senior House and Sanctuary went out in a boat to look for pets left behind after people evacuated neighborhoods due to flooding.

They rescued a group of puppies off of the front porch of a home in north Jackson.

The porch was completely surrounded by flood waters as water continued to rise. Three shivering puppies were saved and taken to the vet for care.

Monday, three additional dogs were saved by this rescue group.

More pictures of the last 2 days. We hope at this point many of you have heard about our great state's historic...

Posted by Coco's House Senior Sanctuary and Rescue on Tuesday, February 18, 2020

A couple of shelters in the metro are housing animals for residents affected by flooding.

There is no reason to leave a pet behind in flooded areas.

